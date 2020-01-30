Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IHS Markit by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. 273,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,089. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 42,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $3,352,801.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

