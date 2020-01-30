Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $570.84. The stock had a trading volume of 587,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,249 shares of company stock worth $8,265,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

