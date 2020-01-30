Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.16 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 105.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter.

FRC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.85. 59,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

