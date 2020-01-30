Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSM. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Black Stone Minerals LP has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

