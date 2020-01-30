Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 2.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after acquiring an additional 184,479 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $138.05. 66,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,327. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

