Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.81.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.