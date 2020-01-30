Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.43. 1,162,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,358. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.