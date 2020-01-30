Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $232.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.74. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

