Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.80. 91,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day moving average is $187.64. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $165.97 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.65.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

