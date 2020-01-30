Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,820 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 216,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 358,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,093. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82.

