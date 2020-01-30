Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 256.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,083. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.