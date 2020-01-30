Populous Price Hits $0.33 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Populous has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Bithumb and Kucoin. Populous has a market cap of $17.75 million and $1.90 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.03121788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Livecoin, Binance, CoinExchange, OKEx, LATOKEN, Mercatox, DragonEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

