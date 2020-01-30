PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of POL stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.