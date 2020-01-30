Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.80-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.919-7.054 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.08 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.80 to $7.05 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on PII. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.77.
Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
