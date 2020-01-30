Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.80-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.919-7.054 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.08 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.80 to $7.05 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PII. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

