Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

UPS stock traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 626,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

