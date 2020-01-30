Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964,606. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

