Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 915,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 838,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

