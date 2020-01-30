Piper Sandler Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Shares of DGX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,410. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 676,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

