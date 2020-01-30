Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,623,391. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.