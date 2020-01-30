Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 194,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,821 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,396,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,677,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

