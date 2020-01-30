PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 437,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PG&E by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PG&E by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,261,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150,406 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 228,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 167,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

