Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Reduced by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 194,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 44,821 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,396,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,478,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,784,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469,300. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

