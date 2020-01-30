PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

PetroChina stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 79,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,595. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Equities research analysts expect that PetroChina will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PetroChina by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

