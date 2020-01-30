Petmed Express Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:PETS)

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Petmed Express has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Petmed Express has a dividend payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of PETS opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Petmed Express has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PETS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Petmed Express in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

