Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,717 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,002. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.