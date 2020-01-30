PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lessened by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,813. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

