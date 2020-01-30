Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $104,025.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $104,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

