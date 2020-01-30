Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,258,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.97. The stock had a trading volume of 133,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,830. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.