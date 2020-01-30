Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,272,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,723. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 1,235,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,950,000 after buying an additional 181,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

