Pembroke Management LTD Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.52. The stock had a trading volume of 56,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

