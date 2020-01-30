Pembroke Management LTD Has $49.56 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Colliers International Group comprises approximately 4.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $49,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $88.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

