Pembroke Management LTD Has $25.66 Million Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Axos Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.38% of Axos Financial worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Axos Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Axos Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE:AX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,505. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99. Axos Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

