Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Albany International makes up about 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Albany International were worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Albany International by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Albany International by 84.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at $5,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $72.58. 4,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

