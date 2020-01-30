Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 8,871 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.83% of NV5 Global worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,841. The stock has a market cap of $797.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.