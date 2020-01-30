PeepCoin (PCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $672.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 552.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 785.1% higher against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. PeepCoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $672.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 124,393,186,318 coins and its circulating supply is 85,193,186,318 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

