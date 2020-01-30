PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PDFS. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $540.25 million, a PE ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.30. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

