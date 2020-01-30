Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

PYPL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 9,174,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.35.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.