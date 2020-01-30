Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. Paypal also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.
PYPL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 9,174,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.
PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.35.
About Paypal
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.
