Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 9.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $40,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.73. 10,000,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.87.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

