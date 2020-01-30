Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Position Trimmed by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

PE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 214,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

PE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

