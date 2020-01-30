Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $165.36. 164,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.62 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

