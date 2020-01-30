Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,911 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $152.39. The stock had a trading volume of 266,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,377. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

