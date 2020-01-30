Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $57,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.13. 31,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,351. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $81.31 and a 12 month high of $94.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.