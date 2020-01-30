Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $115.08. 345,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.