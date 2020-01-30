Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,012,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 44,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

