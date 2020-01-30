Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,559. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

