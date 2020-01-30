Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,853 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
MMM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.13. The company had a trading volume of 302,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.
In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
