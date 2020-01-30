ParkByte (PKB) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $20,014.00 and $1.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte Profile

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

