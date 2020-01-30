Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,913,000 after acquiring an additional 281,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after acquiring an additional 691,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,541,000 after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

