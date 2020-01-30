Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,739 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 417,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 159,521 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.