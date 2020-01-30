Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $273,000 in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $84,126,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $49,705,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $46,794,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $36,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 861,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,569,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,286,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

